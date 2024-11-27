SHARJAH: The Organising Committee of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES announced that Sharjah Executive Council's (SEC) decision to reduce property transaction fees at ACRES 2025 will significantly enhance the emirate’s real estate sector.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the SEC, approved the reduction in sale and purchase fees for transactions at the exhibition, strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading real estate investment destination.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the event will run from 22nd to 25th January 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah. It will feature a range of developers and investment companies, showcasing groundbreaking projects and offering exclusive deals.

SEC's decision includes a 0.5 percent reduction in selling fees for developers and discounts on purchase fees: 1 percent for UAE and GCC citizens and 2 percent for other nationalities. This move is expected to boost sales, attract investors, and elevate Sharjah’s real estate market.

The exhibition will also introduce pioneering projects and trends, further cementing Sharjah’s role as a global real estate hub.