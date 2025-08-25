Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate developer in the kingdom, has announced the launch of Suhail, the latest addition to its projects within the North Islands development.

A premium project, Suhail features 62 waterfront residential plots available for freehold ownership, with sizes ranging from 724 to 1,185 sq m on the main water canal, and from 360 to 607 sq m along the inner canal.

Designed to strengthen community ties and deliver a better quality of life, Suhail provides key amenities for residents, including a community centre, mosque and retail outlets, said the Bahraini developer in a statement.

It is supported by modern infrastructure, with internal road and water networks, sewage, rainwater drainage and irrigation systems, as well as electricity and telecommunications networks, it stated.

The launch of Suhail reflects the company’s broader strategy to diversify its residential portfolio and introduce new investment opportunities.

Situated near Al Wasem and connecting directly to the main roads within Diyar Al Muharraq, the project offers facilitated access to key destinations, including Souq Al Baraha, Dragon City, Thai Mart, Marassi Al Bahrain, as well as leading schools, creating a fully integrated residential environment with proximity to essential services.

Commenting on the launch, Mohammed Al Mahmood, Head of Sales at Diyar Al Muharraq, said: "As part of Diyar Al Muharraq’s mission to developing integrated urban communities, Suhail offers contemporary residential options while underscoring our commitment to delivering quality standards across our master plan."

"We are dedicated to ensuring the project is carried with the highest levels of efficiency, ensuring we provide an elevated living environment that meets the needs of all community segments," he stated.

Diyar Al Muharraq is Bahrain’s largest integrated residential city that blends luxury with the core family values of Bahraini society.

The development offers a wide range of housing solutions and contemporary lifestyles, complemented by a mix of residential, commercial, recreational and healthcare facilities that embody the vision of modern, future-ready urban infrastructure.-TradeArabia News Service

