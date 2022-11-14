RIYADH - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) was awarded a project worth SAR 96.97 million from Riyadh Region Municipality on 13 November 2022.

The agreement covers the maintenance and operation of computers in various departments across the Riyadh Municipality, according to a bourse disclosure.

It also includes providing technical consultancy services and strategic planning, as well as other services.

Meanwhile, the Tadawul-listed firm is expected to sign the contract on 22 December 2022.

MIS recently extended its facility deal with Gulf International Bank (GIB) at a value of SAR 150 million.

