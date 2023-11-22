Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of its prime waterfront development, Jeddah South Obhur, which will come up on a 205,000 sq m area within the port city of Jeddah.

Spread over a 205,000 sq m area within the port city, the Jeddah South Obhur will boast key amenities including a sea promenade, sandy beaches and plenty of open green areas in addition to pedestrian pathways, cycling track and multi-purpose plazas.

The development, managed by the Jeddah Municipality, also features kids playgrounds, swimming beaches, a marina, food carts and retail zones.

The Jeddah South Obhur project was inaugurated by Prince Badr bin Sultan, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, at a special ceremony held in the presence of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al Hogail, Mayor of Jeddah Governorate Engineer Saleh Al Turki and other senior officials.

The ceremony also witnessed the launch of another development - Bahjah Project, which is aimed at creating an ideal urban environment for residents in all cities of the kingdom.

The Bahjah project aims to transform unused spaces into active urban areas and develop parks and urban interventions in cities and residential areas to improve the quality of life and well-being of the people.

Leading companies including Al Othaim, Leejam, Dinar Holding, Zoyouf, Knight Frank and Anderson Saudi Arabia have tied up with project in order to provide a range of services within the Bahja project.

Prince Badr was briefed on the major components of both projects that come within the development initiatives for municipal services and improving the quality of life to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Jeddah South Obhur project offers a range of attractive opportunities for investors in the retail infrastructure sector.

The Bahjah project is maainly aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among its residents in accordance with the best design standards that suit the aspirations of citizens and residents.

"The project scope includes development and renovation of public parks and gardens, providing kids' play areas, and urban sites prepared for active and joyful experiences in nature that enhance community cohesion and social well-being in communities that encourage participation in community sports, giving individuals a sense of the environment and a sense of the spirit of the people around them," said Al Hogail.

With launch of the Bahjah Project, the ministry seeks to unify the efforts of the mayoralties in improving the quality of life for residents, achieving the goals of open spaces and enhancing the satisfaction of city residents and visitors, he added.

