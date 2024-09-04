Salalah: The Salalah Future City is an ambitious and promising project in Dhofar Governorate. The city involves a waterfront, public spaces, a nature reserve which makes it an integrated city that is easily accessible and possesses an advanced transportation system that makes the daily commute an enjoyable and seamless experience.

Additionally, the upcoming city boasts a healthy atmosphere as well as environmentally friendly systems that contribute to carbon emissions reduction. The Salalah Future City provides all basic needs and services through smart and advanced systems as well as a highly effective and robust infrastructure. Other features of the city include green public spaces and recreation facilities, to mention a few.

Engineer Dalal al Lawatiyah, Project Manager of the Future City of Salalah project, said: “The city has a stunning coastal view as it is located in the heart of the urban centre of Greater Salalah bordered by the Arabian Sea to the south, Razat farm to the north, Khor Sha’ to the east and Khor Al Dahariz to the west. Its location adjoining Al Maamoura Palace makes the city a focal point in the midst of Salalah’s urban and natural attractions.

The city extends over an area of 7 square kilometres, and is expected to contain about 12,000 housing units with a population of up to 60,000 people. The city will have a vital structure that ensures living and working spaces thanks to its 2.5 million square metres of open and green spaces and gardens designed for cultural, natural, and recreational purposes. The design of the city takes into account the flexibility factor that enables it to adapt to various climatic conditions. The green spaces also act as a network linking the north of the city with the waterfront, Al Lawatiyah said.

She added: “With the exquisite khareef season of Dhofar Governorate, Salalah Future City will become an ideal destination and an exceptional experience for tourists seeking relief from the scorching summer heat. The city contains various facilities and services, a stunning sea view, a water canal that cuts through the city centre adding wonderful and distinctive views combining entertainment, relaxation and fun to become the leading future city in the governorate.”



