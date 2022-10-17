Roshn, the leading national real estate developer bringing new, integrated modes of living to the kingdom, has announced the opening of sales for the next phase of development at its landmark project in Riyadh.

The opening of sales for Sedra Phase Two follows the successful roll-out of its first phase, where brisk sales demonstrated the market demand for Roshn’s concept of integrated neighbourhoods packed with amenities that support a well-balanced, fulfilling lifestyle.

As with all Roshn developments, residents of Sedra will benefit from a mix of features that is unique in the market, including a design that blends traditional forms with cutting-edge technology, a network of green and open spaces, a ‘living environment’ with pedestrian-friendly streets, and long-term maintenance and management frameworks, it stated.

Speaking before the official launch, Group CEO David Grover said: "I am delighted to report that construction is on track, and the success of our Sedra development continues with the opening of sales for Phase 2 - offering customers a new way of living in the Kingdom. Residents of Sedra will enjoy access to the full range of amenities that have become a trademark of Roshn developments."

Sedra’s second phase reinforces Roshn’s guiding principle of sustainability, bringing nature to the heart of the community with pedestrian paths and slow mobility lanes on both sides, he stated.

The natural environment is further enriched by existing green areas, which is connected to a network of paths and green spaces.

Homes in Sedra’s next phase are also highly efficient, providing an average 18% reduction in energy costs compared to comparable unit types, as well as a 17% reduction in the cost of water.

Having successfully launched its first development, Sedra, Roshn is expanding its vision across the kingdom, said the top official.

The recently announced Alarous is bringing 18,000 new units to northern Jeddah, while other fully- integrated communities are being developed in nine cities across four regions: Riyadh, Makkah, The Eastern Province, and Asir, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

