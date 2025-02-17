Roshn Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Aluminum Products Company (Alupco), a leading provider of innovative aluminum solutions, to establish a state-of-the-art, fully automated aluminum windows and doors manufacturing facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The facility will drive localisation, enhance manufacturing capacity, and integrate advanced technologies, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals for industrial and economic growth, said a statement.

With an investment exceeding SAR1 billion ($266.6 million) in capital and operational expenditures, the facility will generate new job opportunities and contribute to the expansion of aluminum production for both local and international markets, it said.

This initiative will enhance supply chain resilience and support the Kingdom’s construction sector by increasing access to high-quality, locally manufactured materials, it added.

Under the agreement, Alupco will provide aluminum doors, windows, and curtain walls for Roshn Group’s developments across Saudi Arabia through long-term supply commitments, ensuring a steady flow of premium materials tailored to the needs of large-scale projects.

Roshn Group’s focus on local materials and advanced manufacturing strengthens its strategy to drive industrial growth, expand domestic capabilities, and create new economic opportunities across the kingdom, said the statement.

