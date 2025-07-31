Damac Group has affirmed that it has no plans to sell the Roberto Cavalli business, denying speculation in the press regarding this.

Damac said in a statement that addressing recent speculation in the press about Roberto Cavalli, the owners of Damac Group have given a clear assurance about the future of the business.

A Damac spokesperson said: “Since acquiring the Roberto Cavalli business in 2019, Damac has invested significantly in the growth and success of the company. Roberto Cavalli is not for sale. As before, we remain interested in strategic partners who can add value to the business.”

Founded in 1970, Roberto Cavalli is a leading Italian brand in fashion, accessories and luxury lifestyle. Defined by a glamorous contemporary aesthetic, the brand sports Italian excellence, craftsmanship and its Mediterranean origins.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

