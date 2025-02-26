Richmind, a premium developer specialising in ultra-niche real estate products, is set to enter the UAE property scene with an ambitious plan to bring over 1,000 units to the market this year.

A flagship business vertical of Richmind Holding, it has assets and interests in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, and other European Nations.

Its first project will soon come up at the Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah in collaboration with the renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, said the company in a statement.

Redefining waterfront living, the mixed residential property will offer a combination of apartments, villas, duplexes and premium penthouses.

It will also be home to globally renowned beach club and spa brands, as well as the latest location for a celebrated and established culinary concept that will be set at the highest point of the development, surrounded by Ras Al Khaimah’s first and only 360° infinity pool, offering some of the best views on Al Marjan Island.

"We’re reintroducing the concept of premium, recalibrating exclusivity, and reimagining architectural excellence. We don’t just build structures; we create masterpieces - each with its own unique identity and personality. For us, this goes beyond business or profit," remarked its CEO Mohammad Rafiee, while speaking at the brand unveiling ceremony held in Dubai in the presence of Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, the CEO of Marjan, Ammar Al Assam, the CEO of Dewan Architects + Engineers and Christos Passas, the Director of Design at ZHA.

"We’re building a legacy - that endures and inspires future generations. Collaborating with Zaha Hadid Architects is an immense source of pride but more so a validation of our values," stated Rafiee.

"Like us, their devotion to true craftsmanship and bespoke designs is what has elevated them to the heights they have reached," he added.

Lauding the UAE foray, Al Abdouli said: "Al Marjan Island has been conceptualised to offer luxurious waterfront living within a premium leisure and lifestyle destination. We are delighted to welcome to our fold a premier developer like Richmind whose flagship project in association with world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, will no doubt add to the allure of our iconic island."

"Richmind’s focus on creating lasting value aligns with our commitment to curate an elevated lifestyle for investors and residents in Ras Al Khaimah," he stated.

Passas said its partnership with Richmind was established over countless hours of collaboration and creative exploration that led to their coming together with an aligned vision for this project.

"We at ZHA spent time as a team understanding the details of the project, being inspired by the beautiful landscape of the location and imbibing the customer's needs in the market, to come up with a design that is a masterpiece, which will become a jewel on this beautiful island," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

