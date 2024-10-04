Reef Luxury Developments – a pioneering real estate developer based in Dubai – has officially launched, setting its sights on reshaping the emirate’s residential landscape through innovative concepts and community focused projects and introducing the first-of- its- kind ‘Sunken Balcony’ technology transitioning the real estate sector globally.

The company has set an ambitious target to unveil 30 projects worth AED14 billion ($3.8 billion) by December 2025.

All apartments in Reef properties will come with temperature-controlled sunken balconies, an innovation patented by the developer that allowsresidents to enjoy year-long outdoor living, it stated.

Reef Luxury Developments said it has acquired a land bank that will bring 5,000 residential units to the emirate, with projects worth around AED5 billion set to launch over the next three months.

With over a decade of industry experience collaborating with renowned developers, Reef is poised to make a significant impact on the realestate sector.

On the new venture, CEO Samer Ambar said we have introduced the first-of- its- kind ‘Sunken Balcony’ technology transitioning the real estate industry globally.

It will focus on launching unique projects in fast growing communities to ensure both an exceptionalliving experience and high return on investment (ROI) for buyers.

He added, "Our commitment is to create exceptional properties that not only cater to the needs of today's residents but also anticipate theevolving demands of the future. We are excited to lead the way in shaping vibrant communities that will enrich the quality of life for all."

Reef Developments is dedicated to making luxury living accessible. Its properties will be designed with modern amenities that cater tocontemporary lifestyles, featuring plenty of green spaces, smart technology, energy efficient buildings and communal spaces which encouragesocial interaction.-TradeArabia News Service

