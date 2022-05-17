The Kingdom's real estate trade volume in the first third of 2022 increased by 29 per cent to JD1.727 billion, compared with the same period of 2021, the Department of Land and Survey (DLS) announced on Monday.

The DLS said that revenues went up by 39 per cent, compared with 2021, reaching JD77 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The total real estate sales in the Kingdom decreased by 2 per cent in the January-April period of 2022 with apartment sales increasing by 8 per cent and land sales dropping by 5 per cent, compared with the corresponding period of 2021, the department noted.

On a monthly level, the real estate trade volume in April 2022 alone was up by 1 per cent, compared with the same month of 2021, totaling JD313 million.

Revenues in the same month of 2022 rose by 9 per cent, compared with 2021, reaching around JD13.8 million.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

