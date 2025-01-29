The fourth edition of the Real Estate Future Forum (RFF), which kicked off on 27 January in Riyadh, witnessed the signing of 12 development agreements at a value exceeding SAR 6 billion.

The joint deals aim at driving the growth of the real estate sector and increasing housing supply in various regions of the Kingdom.

During the conference, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a number of specialised companies.

The MoUs are expected to boost cooperation between the public and private sectors in developing innovative real estate projects that contribute to improving the infrastructure. This aligns with the Kingdom’s housing programme aimed at raising the rate of home ownership.

Majid Al Hogail, Saudi Minister of Municipalities and Housing, announced plans to deliver 20,000 housing units in 2025 at prices less than SAR 450,000.

