Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has urged real estate brokerage companies in Muscat Governorate to register and renew their expired licenses with the Ministry.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning said in a statement :"The Ministry calls on real estate brokerage companies in the Governorate of Muscat to register and renew the expired licenses in order to reconcile their legal status by registering with the Ministry (the Real Estate Registry Secretariat)."

Practicing the real estate brokerage profession through communication platforms is in violation of laws and provisions. To avoid any legal consequences, please obtain a license from the competent authorities according to the regulations in force.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

