Saudi Arabia - The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has unveiled designs for its first model neighbourhood, created as part of efforts to sustainably develop AlUla County for residents.

As part of its vision, RCU will provide over 700 units for residents to create an unrivalled destination for residents and visitors, providing a harmonious environment that connects people with nature and heritage while supplying the vital services and facilities of daily life.

Designs for the new, integrated, model neighbourhood reflect the surrounding natural and cultural environment and creates a community lifestyle through use of available spaces between buildings, providing pedestrian paths, creating public areas, and increasing green spaces across interconnected sites, said the statement from RCU.

The Commission promotes comprehensive sustainable development in a unique cultural and natural environment in the kingdom’s north-west, transforming the region into a leading global destination as well as a great place to live and work as it continues to achieve its vision for AlUla in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, it added.

Moataz Kurdi, Chief of County Operations, RCU, said: "Making AlUla a great place to live, work, and do business is at the core of our urban development plan for sustainable growth, which oversees the construction of green spaces, landscaped areas, retail zones as well as schools, medical centres and family homes that benefit the whole community."

"Lush green spaces and places to exercise and play are a key part of our Urban Development Plan as we transform AlUla, enhance its liveability and help to connect residents and visitors with the stunning natural surroundings," noted Kurdi.

In recent weeks, RCU has started to receive applications for building permits, as part of its ongoing sustainable urban development scheme in AlUla’s Sadr and AlUla Central. To date, the scheme is active in AlMahash and AlManshiah – key visitor hubs in AlUla.

RCU said property owners who obtain building permits can access the AlUla Design Studio, which provides a range of new community services that will have a fundamental role in the urban development scheme.

The studio will provide models of architectural designs, enabling residents to choose the most appropriate for them as they build their properties in line with AlUla’s history, heritage, and unique aesthetics, it added.

