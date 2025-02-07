Doha - The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from January 26 to january 30 reached QR 351,885,640.

Additionally, the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period amounted to QR76,419,927, bringing the total real estate trading volume to over QR 428 million.

According to the weekly bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department, the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, commercial buildings, shops, andresidential units.

The majority of sales operations were concentrated in key municipalities, including Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal. Additionally, high-demand areas such as The Pearl, Dafna 60, Lusail 69, Ghar Tha’alib, Legtaifiya, and Umm Ebairiya also witnessed significant real estate activity.

These areas are known for their strategic location, modern infrastructure, and growing demand from both investors and end-users.

The Qatari real estate market has demonstrated resilience and continued growth, as evidenced by the steady volume of trading. The market’s strength is driven by several factors, including policies that support real estate development and foreign investment have contributed to increased transaction volumes.

Qatar’s robust economy, supported by strong energy exports and diversification strategies, has instilled confidence among investors.

Mega projects, including new highways, metro expansions, and mixed-use developments, have boosted property demand.

It is noteworthy that in the preceding week, covering the period from January 19-23, the total volume of real estate trading exceeded QR 540 million. This indicates continued robust activity in Qatar’s real estate sector, reflecting investor confidence and market stability.

Experts predict that Qatar’s real estate sector will continue its upward trajectory in 2025, fueled by new residential, commercial, and hospitality developments are expected to attract further investment.

Policies that enable expatriates to own property in designated zones have enhanced market appeal, experts have said adding ongoing development of Lusail City, The Pearl, and other key locations will keep demand high.

Given these trends, the real estate sector is expected to remain a cornerstone of Qatar’s economic growth. Investors, developers, and buyers will continue to find lucrative opportunities in the market, making it one of the most attractive real estate destinations in the region.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

