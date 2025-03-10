Doha, Qatar: The volume of mortgage transactions of the real estate sector in Qatar recorded 149 transactions with a total amount of QR4.391bn in January this year.

Doha Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 57 (equivalent to 38.3 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 51 transactions (equivalent to 34.2 percent). Then Al Dhaayen Municipality with 15 transactions (equivalent to 10.1 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, according to data by Ministry of Justice.

Regarding the value of mortgages in January 2025, Doha Municipality comes first with amount of QR2.748bn while Umm Slal Municipality registered the lowest value which reached QR23.054m. Meanwhile Al Rayyan Municipality stood at QR616m, Al Wakrah at QR609m, Al Dhaayen at QR348m, Al Khor and Dhakira at QR44.254m.

The real estate trading data during the month shows that the real estate sector continues its steady growth strongly in various investment and commercial fields. Thus, continuing the active trading movement witnessed by the sector during the recent period, especially with the issuance of new laws and decisions related to real estate brokerage, real estate registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct, in addition to laws attracting local and foreign capital.

This data also confirms the strength and solidity of the foundations of the Qatari economy and the continued growth of the real estate sector as one of its main components.

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, the data revealed the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties is greater than the ratio of the amounts of mortgage transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for Doha and Al Wakrah municipalities.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during January this year found that Doha Municipality has registered six mortgaged properties while Al Rayyan two, Al Wakrah and Al Dhaayen municipalities registered one properties for each of the top ten mortgaged properties.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top ten properties reached 71 percent of the total value of the whole mortgage transactions that were processed during January 2025.

Meanwhile, during January 2025 the trading movement in the residential units witnessed 159 deals with a total value of QR256.802m.

The trading volume revealed the value of top 10 properties for January 2025 which registered four properties in Doha Municipality, three properties in Al Rayyan, two properties in Al Dhaayen and one property in Al Wakrah Municipality.

The volume of mortgage transactions achieved during 2024 reached 1,492 transactions, with a total amount of QR64bn.

Doha Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 535 equivalent to 35.9 percent, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 397 transactions equivalent 26.6 percent, then Al Wakrah Municipality

with 195 transactions equivalent 13.1 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties.

