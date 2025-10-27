Doha, Qatar: The real estate market of Qatar witnessed a continuous growth momentum as it recorded 1,256 real estate transactions worth QR4.493bn in the third quarter (July to September) of this year.

Compared to third quarter (Q3) of last year this shows an impressive surge of 35 percent and 58 percent in the property trading volume and value of transactions respectively.

In the third quarter, the real estate transactions logged the highest value during September this year with a total of QR1.861bn. While August 2025 registered QR1.129bn and July QR1.501bn value of transactions, according to data released by Ministry of Justice.

Doha Municipality recorded 338 real estate transactions worth QR1.596bn, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality which recorded 369 deals worth QR1.497bn, and Al Dhaayen Municipality 135 transactions valued at QR444.403m in Q3 this year.

Al Wakrah Municipality registered 197 property deals worth QR418.091m, while Umm Slal logged 120 trades worth QR368.824m. Al Khor and Thakira saw 61 trades with total value of QR101.689m. The municipalities of Al Shamal and Al Sheehaniya registered transactions worth QR65.597m and QR1.030m respectively.

During Q3 2025, in case of the number of sold real estates, the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (29%), Doha (27%) and Al Wakrah (16%). While in Q3 2024, Al Rayyan (26%), followed by Doha (27%), then Al Dhaayen (14%) each were the most active municipalities for the number of sold real estates.

The average per square foot price for a building stood at QR803 in Doha, QR544 in Al Daayen, QR450 in Al Wakrah, QR441 in Umm Slal, QR458 in Al Rayyan, QR494 in Al Khor and Dhakira, QR233 in Al Shamal, and QR129 in Al Sheehaniya municipality.

Meanwhile, average price of per square foot of vacant land was recorded at QR436 in Doha, QR306 in Al Rayyan, QR326 in Al Dhaayen, QR253 in Al Wakrah, QR277 in Umm Slal, QR216 in Al Khor and Thakhira, and QR170 in Al Shamal.

According to the area index in Q3 this year, indices show that the most active municipalities in real estate trading movement were Al Rayyan (42%), Doha (22%), followed by Al Wakrah (12%) of the total transactions.

Six out of ten most expensive properties sold in Q3 2025 were in Doha Municipality. The most expensive deal was QR100m in Al Mansoura.

The second and third highest transaction was for a property in Al Sadd for QR54.717m and The Pearl Island valued at QR46.340m.

Meanwhile top ten transactions were registered in three properties in the Municipality of Al Rayyan which includes the areas of Al Ain Khalid (QR36m), Al Gharrafa (QR33.328m) and Slata (QR25m). Also, one property in Al Daayen Municipality in Jeryan Jenaihat was valued at QR24.634m.

In the second quarter of 2025 the real estate recorded 1,311 transactions worth QR6.028bn.

In the second quarter, the real estate transactions logged the highest value during May this year with a total of QR2.518bn. While April 2025 registered QR1.825bn and June QR1.684bn value of transactions.

Qatar’s real estate sector is expected to continue benefiting from the accelerating pace of digital transformation, strengthened regulatory transparency, and strategic investment in infrastructure in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

