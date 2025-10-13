Doha: The volume of real estate transactions recorded with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during September 2025 reached QR 2,861,932,818.

Analytical data issued in the Ministry of Justice's Real Estate Bulletin revealed the registration of 516 real estate deals during September. The Real Estate Sales Index indicated a 57 percent surge in the number of properties sold, the Transaction Value Index rose by 65 percent, and the Traded Area Index escalated by 89 percent.

Among Qatar's municipalities, Al Rayyan, Doha, and Umm Salal led in financial value of transactions during September, according to the Real Estate Market Index. They were followed in transaction volume by Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal.

The September Real Estate Market Index disclosed that the financial value of transactions in Al Rayyan Municipality reached QR664,675,549, in Doha Municipality QR633,541,275, in Umm Salal Municipality QR189,040,980, in Al Daayen Municipality QR174,127,000, in Al Wakrah Municipality QR124,068,966, in Al Khor and Al Dhakira Municipality QR39,047,959, and in Al Shamal Municipality QR37,557,962.

Regarding traded areas, Al Rayyan, Doha, and Umm Salal emerged as the most active municipalities in September, with Al Rayyan accounting for 47 percent, Doha 20 percent, Umm Salal 10 percent, Al Wakrah 9 percent, Al Daayen 7 percent, Al Shamal 5 percent, and Al Khor and Al Dhakira 2 percent of total traded areas.

Concerning the number of property sales, Al Rayyan Municipality led with 32 percent, followed by Doha at 28 percent, Al Wakrah at 13 percent, Umm Salal and Al Daayen at 10 percent each, Al Khor and Al Dhakira at 4 percent, and Al Shamal at 3 percent of total transactions.

The average square-foot price during September ranged between QR483-819 in Doha, 245-394 in Al Wakrah, 331-471 in Al Rayyan, 280-435 in Umm Salal, 334-589 in Al Daayen, 213-425 in Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and 151-232 in Al Shamal. The highest-value transactions involved 10 properties, 5 in Al Rayyan, 3 in Doha, and 1 each in Umm Salal and Al Daayen.

Regarding mortgage transactions, September recorded 136 deals totaling QR2,938,645,935.

Doha Municipality led with 72 transactions (52.9 percent of total mortgages), followed by Al Rayyan with 20 (14.7 percent), Al Wakrah 16 (11.8 percent), Al Daayen 14 (10.3 percent), Umm Salal 9 (6.6 percent), Al Khor and Al Dhakira 3 (2.2 percent), and Al Shamal 2 (1.5 percent).

In terms of mortgage value, Doha topped the chart with QR 2,310,523,179, while Al Shamal recorded the lowest at QR 3,650,000.

Analyzing the ratio of mortgaged properties to mortgage value, the number of mortgaged properties exceeded the value ratio in all municipalities except Doha and Al Daayen, where mortgage values outpaced the property count.

Of the 10 highest-value mortgaged properties, Al Rayyan accounted for 5, Doha 3, and Umm Salal and Al Daayen 1 each. These top 10 mortgages represented 61 percent of the total mortgage value for September.

Residential unit transactions also increased, with 196 sales totaling QR318,544,573.

These figures underscore the robust and steadfast growth of Qatar's real estate sector across investment and commercial segments during September 2025.

The sector continues to benefit from new legislation and decrees on real estate registration, notarization, ownership, usufruct, and investment-friendly regulations for both local and foreign capital.

These developments reaffirm the resilience of Qatar's economic pillars and the ongoing expansion of the real estate market as a cornerstone of the national economy.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

