Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice in July 2024, amounted to QR1,105,135,825.

The data of the real estate analytical bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice revealed that 246 real estate transactions were recorded during the month, as the number of properties sold index recorded an increase of 26 percent.

Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Wakrah municipalities topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value in June, according to the real estate market index, followed by Al Dhaayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal.

The real estate market index for July 2024, revealed that the financial value of Doha municipality’s transactions amounted to QR501,422,408. The financial value of Al Rayyan municipality’s transactions amounted to QR284,996,956, while the financial value of Al Dhaayen municipality’s transactions amounted to QR95,205,566. The financial value of Um Salal municipality’s transactions amounted to QR80,367,157. The financial value of Al Khor and Al Dhakira municipality’s transactions amounted to QR23,668,952, while Al Shamal municipality recorded transactions with a value of QR9,647,598m.

In terms of the traded space index, indicators revealed that Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Wakrah municipalities recorded the most active municipalities, in terms of traded real estate spaces during July 2024, with 30 percent for Doha municipality, followed by Al Rayyan municipality with 26 percent, and Al Wakrah with 16 percent. Al Dhaayen municipality recorded tradings with 14 percent, Um Salal with 9 percent, Al Khor and Al Dhakira recorded 3 percent, while Al Shamal municipality recorded 2 percent of the total traded spaces.

Concerning the index of the number of real estate transactions (sold properties), trading indices revealed that the most active municipalities during July were Doha with 29 percent, followed by Al Rayyan with 24 percent, then Al Wakrah with 19 percent. Al Dhaayen recorded traded transactions with 13 percent, Um Salal with 7 percent, Al Khor and Al Dhakira with 5 percent, and Al Shamal with 3 percent of the total real estate transactions.

An average per square foot prices for July ranged between (384-834) in Doha, (258-417) in Al Wakrah, (335-455) in Al Rayyan, (258-483) in Umm Salal, (271-456) in Al Dhaayen, (233-338) in Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and (141-297) in Al Shamal.

Doha recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with 122 transactions, equivalent to 63.2 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan with 37 transactions, equivalent to 19.2 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Um Salal with 13 transactions equivalent to 6.7 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties, then Al Wakrah with 9 transactions, equivalent to 4.7 percent, Al Dhaayen with 8 transactions, equivalent to 4.1 percent, along with Al Khor and Al Dhakira with 4 transactions, equivalent to 2.1 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties in July.

