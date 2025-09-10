Doha: According to the Real Estate Registration Department of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), the total value of real estate transactions recorded in sale contracts during August 2025 amounted to QR 1,129,980,457.

The Analytical Real Estate Bulletin issued by MoJ revealed that 329 real estate transactions were registered during the month.

Municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Wakrah led in terms of financial trading volume, as per the Real Estate Market Index.

They were followed by Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khobar, Al Dhakira, Al Shamal, and Al Sheehaniya in terms of transaction volumes.

The Real Estate Market Index for August indicated that the financial value of transactions in Al Rayyan Municipality reached QR 391,096,367, while Doha Municipality recorded QR 375,355,330, Al Wakrah Municipality QR 125,825,811, and Al Daayen Municipality QR 111,777,608.

Umm Salal Municipality registered transactions amounting to QR 80,981,382, Al Khobar and Al Dhakira combined recorded QR 23,899,182, Al Shamal Municipality QR 20,014,777, and Al Sheehaniya Municipality QR 1,030,000.

Regarding the traded areas index, Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Wakrah municipalities were the most active in terms of property areas traded during August, accounting for 39 percent, 22 percent, and 14 percent of the total area traded, respectively.

Al Daayen and Umm Salal municipalities each accounted for 10 percent, Al Shamal 3 percent, and Al Khobar and Al Dhakira combined accounted for 2 percent of the total area traded.

In terms of the number of real estate transactions (properties sold), Doha and Al Rayyan municipalities led with 26 percent each, followed by Al Wakrah with 17 percent, Al Daayen with 12 percent, Al Khobar and Al Dhakira combined with 5 percent, and Al Shamal with 4 percent of the total real estate transactions.

The average price per square foot during August ranged between QR 410 and QR 748 in Doha, QR 248 to QR 422 in Al Wakrah, QR 288 to QR 512 in Al Rayyan, QR 283 to QR 404 in Umm Salal, QR 312 to QR 541 in Al Daayen, QR 228 to QR 815 in Al Khobar and Al Dhakira, QR 198 to QR 217 in Al Shamal, and QR 129 in Al Sheehaniya.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value properties sold in August included six properties in Al Rayyan Municipality and four properties in Doha Municipality.

Regarding mortgage transactions during August, 97 mortgage transactions were recorded, with a total value of QR 3,858,998,840.

Al Rayyan Municipality recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with 35, accounting for 36.1 percent of the total mortgaged properties, followed by Doha Municipality with 31 transactions (32.0 percent), Al Daayen with 9 transactions (9.3 percent), Umm Salal with 8 transactions (8.2 percent), Al Wakrah with 6 transactions (6.2 percent), Al Khobar and Al Dhakira with 5 transactions (5.2 percent), and Al Shamal with 3 transactions (3.1 percent).

In terms of mortgage values, Doha Municipality led with QR 2,476,617,251, while Al Shamal Municipality recorded the lowest value at QR 5,729,605.

Analyzing the mortgage operations index by comparing the number of mortgaged properties to their financial value, it was observed that in all municipalities involved in mortgage transactions, the number of mortgaged properties exceeded the value of mortgage transactions, except in Doha Municipality, where the value of mortgage transactions was higher compared to the number of mortgage operations.

Regarding the movement and volume of mortgage transactions during the month, Doha Municipality recorded 5 of the top 10 mortgaged properties, Al Rayyan Municipality recorded 4, and Al Wakrah Municipality recorded 1.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top 10 mortgaged properties accounted for 88 percent of the total value of all mortgage transactions conducted during August.

The trading of residential units during August recorded 108 transactions with a total value of QR 184,122,771.

The real estate trading data for August indicates that the real estate sector continues to experience robust growth across various investment and commercial domains.

This sustained active trading reflects the sector's vitality, especially with the issuance of new laws and regulations related to real estate registration, documentation, ownership, and usufruct, alongside laws that attract both domestic and foreign capital.

These data also affirm the strength and resilience of the Qatari economy and the ongoing growth of the real estate sector as one of its main components.

