Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from October 1 to 5, 2023 reached QR249,404,838.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period is QR71,955,172.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, a hotel, a residential complex, an residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Slal, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Ash-Shahaniyah, and in the Pearl, Legtaifiya and Al Dafna.

While, the volume of real estate trading in sales contracts during the period from 24 to 28 September reached QR276,286,452.

