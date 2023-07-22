Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from July 9 to July 13, 2023 reached QR300,746,441.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, Residential Buildings, Commercial Building, Commercial and Administrative Building.

Sales were concentrated in Al Rayyan, Doha, Umm Slal, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, and Al Shamal municipalities.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).