Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from September 21 to 25, 2025 reached QR605,750,399.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period is QAR, 80,885,061, bringing the total trading value to QAR 686.635 billion.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included empty lands, houses, residential buildings, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in Doha, Al Rayyan, Umm Slal, Al Daayen, Al Wakra, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, and Al Shamal municipalities, and in the areas of Lusail 69, Al Kharayej and Ghar Thuaileb.

