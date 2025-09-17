The real estate and rental activities sector contributed 7.4 percent to GDP with value added reaching QR13.44 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, according to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority – Aqarat.

The sector registered a growth of 7 percent compared to the same quarter in last year, said the authority in a X post, a report in Peninsula newspaper said.

Moreover, the value of real estate activities in the first quarter of this year has grown by 20 percent since the first quarter of 2022. This is clear testament of the national efforts to attracting investments into the sector as part of the national diversification strategy.

In a previous post, it noted that Al Rayyan is the most prominent investment destination in first half of 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year. It also highlighted the record numbers in Al Gharrafa and increased activity in Izghawa and Muaither.

The third edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum to be held from October 14 to 16, 2025 in conjunction with the Cityscape Qatar will put spotlight on the real estate sector’s role as a key pillar of the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030).

