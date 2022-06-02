UAE - Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding, has appointed ATGC to carry out the early works construction on the first phase of Reem Hills, the exclusive $2.2-billion residential gated community on Abu Dhabi’s iconic Reem Island.

A major luxury development, Reem Hills comprises a private beach, man-made hill, islands, canal, retail and community facilities including parkland and open spaces, schools, mosques, community centres, club houses, cafes and restaurants, leisure areas for walking, exercise and biking, and transport options.

ATGC, an associate partner of Apex Investment, is a full-service commercial and residential real estate organization specializing in providing a complete range of solutions in the construction field.

Since 1998, the company has developed an enviable reputation in a wide range of projects and services across the region, having been instrumental in various phases of projects as diverse as Abu Dhabi’s Landmark Hotel, the Civil Defence Training Academy, villa projects in Khalifa and Mohamed bin Zayed cities, Nakheel Palace and the City of Lights on Reem Island.

The scope of work includes the establishment of the site, provision of haulage access, general earthworks phased to suitable permissions, site clearance and removal of existing utilities ahead of the commencement of the permanent works.

It will also include earthworks up-filling for the man-made hill after which the project has been named. This phase is scheduled for completion 180 days from the commencement date, stated Q Holding CEO Majed Fuad Odeh after signing the contract with ATGC Chairman Ahmed Amer Omar Saleh at a ceremony held in the presence of Dr Sam Ani, ATGC CEO and other senior officials.

"As a specialist company with niche solutions for the works involved, ATGC will play a major role in the creation of a $2.2 billion luxury residential project of Reem Hills being developed by the Q Properties with Royal Development Company as project managers," noted Fuad Odeh.

The contract will involve ATGC forming the central hill from which the villas, townhouses and apartments will have views over the landscaped open areas towards the beaches and canal, and we are very excited to be working with them on this unique development, he added.

Saleh said: "ATGC is a perfect fit for this prestigious phase of Reem Hills, offering as we do our expert general contracting services, which have been in demand across the region since 1998. Not only do we provide a complete range of solutions for the scope of work required, we strongly believe in empowering our people, and our clients, with the information they need to take advantage of our skills and strategies to succeed through performance."

"Our mission is to contribute to the evolution of the fast growing construction industry in the region, and by contributing to the unique features of the Reem Hills development, building the man-made hill for example, we are proudly fulfilling this vision," he added.

