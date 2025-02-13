The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning continues its ambitious journey towards achieving sustainable urban development, relying on a clear strategy and comprehensive vision to meet the needs of citizens and enhance the quality of life in the Sultanate of Oman.

The slogan “Determination to Implement” came in 2024, to be the transition phase from planning to actual implementation of projects that reflect the aspirations of the Sultanate of Oman, which continues to implement projects and initiatives that enhance the quality of life and keep pace with Oman Vision 2040, based on a clear vision that elevates the value of the human being and races against time to achieve ambitions in the housing and urban planning sectors for prosperous societies.

The real estate sector in Oman witnessed a remarkable growth, as the value of real estate trading reached RO 3.3 billion, achieving a 29.5 per cent increase, the highest in four years. Foreign real estate trading in Oman witnessed remarkable growth exceeding RO 77.7 million, achieving a growth rate of 19.4 per cent compared to the total real estate trading in 2023, while Gulf real estate trading recorded RO 38.1 million, with a growth exceeding 14.1 per cent during the same year.

Meanwhile, underscoring the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to meeting the country’s housing needs, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has signed 8 partnership and development agreements for the implementation of integrated residential neighbourhoods and housing plans across multiple governorates. These agreements represent a total investment exceeding RO 68 million, spanning an area of over 1.7 million square metres.

These initiatives aim to provide housing alternatives for eligible citizens within fully serviced communities, ensuring social stability while enhancing real estate investment opportunities in Oman.

To develop sustainable residential neighbourhoods, four agreements were signed for projects that will provide more than 1,300 housing units with modern amenities such as commercial centres, recreational facilities and green spaces. These communities are designed to foster vibrant and inclusive living environments.

