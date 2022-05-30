Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has signed 23 land development (usufruct) agreements worth RO37 million ($95.8 million) with several private sector companies.

The agreements cover various sectors, including business, sports, education, rehabilitation, agriculture, health and fuel filling station, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

Those lands are distributed over the governorates of Muscat, South Al Batinah, North Al Batinah, North A’Sharqiyah, A’Dhahirah, A’Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta.

The agreements were signed with the companies by Dr Mohammed Ali Al Mutawa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Urban Planning.

Al Mutawa said that the agreements aim to stimulate the economy and boost investments. He also affirmed that the ministry is ready to help investors overcome challenges in those fields.

More lands will be offered for bidding in the coming period, including several locations for integrated stations in the Wilayats of Barka, Haima, Saham and Liwa, added Al Mutawa.

