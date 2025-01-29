DAVOS — NEOM’s groundbreaking project, THE LINE, is set to redefine urban living, with plans to begin vertical construction by the end of this year. This innovative city, designed to address the challenges of modern urbanization, will set a new benchmark for sustainability, accessibility, and efficient living.

Denis Hickey, Chief Development Officer, shared details during a NEOM Talks session at Davos last week, attributing the vision behind the project to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is determined to push the boundaries of urban planning. Hickey emphasized the challenges posed by traditional city designs, which have centered around motor vehicles for over a century, creating significant social and environmental consequences. In contrast, THE LINE is master-planned to accommodate 9 million residents in a high-density, sustainable city spanning 100 kilometers in length and just 1.2 kilometers in width.

“The LINE is more than a city; it’s a paradigm shift in urban development,” said Hickey. “This master-planned city eliminates cars entirely, offering an exceptionally efficient transportation network that ensures seamless movement for residents.”

Hickey highlighted that THE LINE is envisioned as a fully car-free environment, powered entirely by renewable energy and incorporating advanced digital solutions that enhance living while remaining non-intrusive. The design integrates urban living with nature, setting a precedent for sustainable cities.

Drawing comparisons with Manhattan, Hickey noted the inspiration taken from its 1811 grid design. While Manhattan spans 22 kilometers in length and 3 kilometers in width, THE LINE will stretch over 100 kilometers with a vertically layered urban structure. “By folding the city upwards, we are creating a multi-layered environment that eliminates the congestion seen in traditional cities,” Hickey explained.

Every 100 meters along THE LINE will feature a primary deck, functioning as a boulevard for traffic and infrastructure, with vertical transport systems ensuring effortless navigation. Hickey described this innovative approach as a solution to the limitations of urban sprawl, offering a complex yet logical framework for city living.

To illustrate the scale of the project, Hickey compared the Burj Khalifa’s gross floor area of 300,000 square meters to the 20 million square meters planned for the first phase of THE LINE. “The teams are currently focused on building the infrastructure and laying the foundations, with vertical construction slated to begin this year,” he added.

As anticipation for THE LINE grows, Hickey stated that more details about its first phase will be shared throughout the year. “This is the dawn of a new era in urban living,” Hickey concluded. “THE LINE represents a future where cities coexist harmoniously with nature while ensuring a high quality of life for generations to come.”

