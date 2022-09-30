DUBAI - Nakheel today announced the launch of a new selection of residences at Palm Beach Towers 3.

Located on Palm Jumeirah and featuring over 300 units, the new residential tower features residences with 360-degree views, with a variety of nearby dining, leisure and recreational facilities. The Palm Beach Towers 3 includes a selection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom residences fully-furnished by world-renowned designers.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said, "The launch of Palm Beach Towers 3 reiterates our commitment to offer unparalleled and elevated living experiences to the residents and visitors of Dubai. Palm Jumeriah is one of Dubai's premium locations for homebuyers looking for luxury living. We are proud to offer our clients and investors unique residential developments that offer the highest standards of urban infrastructure and facilities."

Every residence at Palm Beach Towers offers sunlit spaces, world-class fixtures and views overlooking the beachfront and Dubai skyline. Residents of Palm Beach Towers 3 will have access to a host of amenities, including a modern gymnasium, an outdoor yoga area, private beach access, sky lounge, infinity swimming pool and much more.

The launch of Palm Beach Towers 3 underlines Nakheel's recently unveiled new brand promise to 'build happiness and prosperity'. Nakheel's next growth phase will focus on enhancing people's happiness and quality of life, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, through developing exceptional waterfront experiences and communities.