Mira Developments hosted the grand unveiling of Mira Coral Bay, the world's first multi-branded waterfront community, to be set across the picturesque shores of Al Mairid in Ras Al Khaimah.

Mira Coral Bay offers waterfront luxury living, blending world-class branded residences with five-star hospitality. This development brings together the world's most prestigious luxury brands in one extraordinary location, creating an unprecedented lifestyle destination on the pristine shores of Ras Al Khaimah.

The event brought together distinguished guests from around the globe, including Marcello Grasselli, President Middle East Dolce&Gabbana; Andrea Gentilini, CEO Luxury Living Group; Fabrizio Cardinali, CEO ETRO; Jacob Arabo, Chairman & Founder Jacob&Co.; Alberto Racca, CEO Trussardi; and Mena Marano, CEO Arav Group.

Guests were treated to an immersive experience highlighting the 14 branded residential projects, five-star hotels and world- class dining options within the 220,000 sq m Mira Coral Bay master plan by Marco Casamonti & Partners / Archea Associati.

The official unveiling, opened by Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, and Tamara Getigezheva, Co- Founder of Mira Developments, was then carried on by Muaed Alakaev, Head of Sales at Mira Developments, and Marwan Al Kindi, Founder and CEO of Lighthouse Properties, and featured top spokespersons from each participating brand presenting their visionary projects.

The evening’s fine dining experience was curated by the renowned Cipriani team, and the celebration reached its crescendo with a synchronised drone show followed by a dazzling fireworks display illuminating the night sky.

The grand reveal of the partner brands – Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, Etro Home, Jacob & Co., John Richmond and Trussardi – marked a pivotal moment in luxury real estate, setting new standards for waterfront living.

The evening also introduced a completely new branded concept: Kadar Villas. This project is the result of a collaboration between a world-renowned architect and a leading global branding agency. Each villa will come with two special edition luxury cars from a prestigious automotive brand, bespoke interiors personally curated by a legendary interior designer, and custom household appliances from top-tier luxury names.

“Mira Coral Bay is not just another project, it’s an answer to the ‘what-if’ question. What if the world’s best brands came together in one place? What if you were surrounded by luxury at every step? And today, we are opening the next chapter, where the “what if” becomes a reality. And when we say luxury – we mean it. You’re not just buying property. You’re stepping into a fully curated life. The furniture? The kind most people wait months for. The tech? So smart, it almost knows what you need before you do. The ceilings? Tall enough to hold even your greatest ideas. And the view? The sea isn’t outside – it’s part of your interior,” said Getigezheva. - TradeArabia News Service

