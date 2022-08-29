JEDDAH — The Jeddah Slums Committee has confirmed that they have paid the rent for about 18,000 families, whose houses had been demolished in the Random Neighborhoods in Jeddah, with more than SR374 million being disbursed.



About 17,900 families were housed since the start of the removal project which was conducted in October of 2021, while 202 housing units were also delivered to families through the tanmawi housing.



It also stated that 269 of Saudi males and females, who are registered in the social security and residents of the Jeddah Random Neighborhood, were employed through the empowering program which targets this category.



The Jeddah Committee confirmed that Saudi Arabia has provided several free services for Saudi residents who are in the Random Neighborhoods, the most of which are: temporary housing, food baskets, meals, water, medicines, milk formula for kids, in addition to providing transporting furniture service.

