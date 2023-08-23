Saudi Arabia - Boasting remarkable properties in Jeddah, world-renowned hospitality group Accor invites guests to experience elevated living at Adagio Malik Road, Adagio Jeddah City Center and Swissôtel Living Jeddah. With sleek designs and modern furnishings, properties provide seamless, serviced accommodations available for short- and long-term stays catering to both business and leisure travellers. From Adagio, a market leader in the extended stay segment to the innovative premium offerings of Swissotel Living, guests are set to experience the renowned services of hotels with the independence and freedom of the apartments.



Embracing the spirit of residential living, Paul Stevens – Accor’s Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye adds, “Our residential living embraces the spirit of home in every detail. These spaces transcend the ordinary, offering a symphony of comfort and modernity, where every guest becomes a cherished member of our family”.



Adagio Jeddah Malik Road – A True “Home Away from Home”



Adagio Jeddah Malik Road offers guests apartments complemented by services that will have guests feel completely at home.



Featuring 29 one-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom apartments and 35 studios that boast warm earthy tones providing a sense of calm and comfort, each room is fully equipped with a kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, LCD flat-screen TV, refrigerator, and more. Guests can enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi across the property and a plethora of amenities including a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, fitness centre, spa services and educational kid’s facilities where the little guests are welcomed with a special pack from Auzou Editions – which offers a bookmark and a booklet of activities. Additional services include laundry and dry-cleaning services, laundry facilities and Adagio’s round the clock hotel services.



Adagio Jeddah City Centre – Comfortable Living in the Heart of the City



Adagio Jeddah City Centre is strategically located in the heart of the city, minutes from Jeddah Airport, Tahlia Street, Jeddah Corniche, and key business centres. With 188 fully furnished two-bedroom apartments, each room offers stunning city views, fitted with an equipped kitchen, spacious bathroom and a workspace designed to keep comfort and convenience for guests at the forefront.



Guests can enjoy the benefits of a wide range of services including free high-speed Wi-Fi, a tempting breakfast buffet and Adagio's 24/7 hotel services. An outdoor swimming pool and state-of-the-art gym are available for guests to unwind. Whilst those looking to indulge in gastronomic experiences Town Restaurant, the all-day dining restaurant offers a wide range of Arabic, Italian and international cuisine and After Eleven Lounge serves a delicious afternoon tea offering stunning views of the city.



Swissôtel Living Jeddah – A Unique Living Concept



Swissôtel Living Jeddah, a distinct residential concept in Jeddah, offers serviced apartments and studios in the heart of Jeddah with close proximity to many cultural attractions.



The premium property provides 150 exquisitely designed apartments and studios embodying the brand’s pillars of vitality, sustainability, and craftsmanship. Each room offers amenities such as a safe, coffee and tea making facilities, washing machine, microwave, as well as a fully equipped kitchenette.



Additionally, Swissôtel Living Jeddah offers a blend of culture and modern convenience with its strategic proximity to Al-Balad Historical City, the picturesque Corniche, Red Sea Mall, Mall of Arabia, to name a few.



Further to its remarkable living spaces, guests can delight in convenient dining options, such as Swiss Café with its casual and relaxed setting, making it the ideal location for business meetings or catch-ups with friends. The Quarter offers a multi-dimensional dining experience with themed nights such as Seafood Night every Thursday, serving a delicious spread of succulent freshly grilled catches from lobster and clams to mussels and prawns; the perfect way to start the weekend. Swissôtel Living Jeddah also offers a rejuvenating spa that blends modern comfort with soothing aesthetics.



More Than Just Hospitality: Umrah Package:



For those guests going for Umrah, Swissôtel Living Jeddah provides guests with a seamless and hassle-free trip with the Umrah Experience package. The meticulously crafted package handles logistics, including a two-way transfer service, and a premium Umrah kit.



ALL Ways On My Mind



Accor offers members of ALL-Accor Live Limitless a range of attractive offers including “ALL ways on my mind” which offers up to 25% savings on stays including breakfast. Members can take advantage of this promotion by booking and staying until 15 September 2023.



