Doha: The Ministry of Justice has licensed 24 Qatari real estate brokers.

The newly licensed brokers — individuals and companies — took the legal oath before the Ministry of Justice’s Real Estate Brokers Affairs Committee.

The permit was granted after the applicants had completed the needed procedures under Law No. (22) of 2017 regulating real estate brokerage work and passed a mandatory training course.

Welcoming the new brokers, Assistant Undersecretary for Real Estate Registration and Documentation Affairs Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi highlighted the ministry’s keenness to advance the real estate brokerage profession due to its direct impact on the national development in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives.

