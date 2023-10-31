Meydan Group, the world-leading real estate master developer, has signed up Parkway International Contracting for the construction of Opal Gardens community located within District 11 at Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum City, a luxurious gated community in the heart of Dubai.

A specialised architectural and interior fit out contractor, Parkway has extensive expertise in high end residential projects across the Gulf and wider Middle East and North Africa region.

As per the deal, it will be responsible for the construction of 435 villas and townhouses, as well as a clubhouse, mosque, guardhouses, a crystal lagoon, infrastructure and landscaping works. Construction works are set to be completed within 24 months.

Opal Gardens will feature impeccably designed four-, five- and six-bedroom villas, four-bedroom semidetached villas as well as four bedroom townhouses, set around a crystal lagoon, in the heart of Dubai.

Mohammed Rashed, Chief Projects Officer, Nakheel, said the development of Opal Gardens will provide residents with an elegant and elevated lifestyle in a secluded, low-density community with easy access to key locations in Dubai.

"With an abundance of seamlessly integrated lush landscaping, the villas and townhouses will provide intimacy, privacy and tranquillity for residents. The development will feature a crystal lagoon, with sandy beaches set in the centre of the community, offering various water sports and activities," he explained.

"Over five kilometres of cycling and pedestrian trails, along with a sprawling lawn featuring a children’s play area, an outdoor fitness centre, a sports court, shaded seating and picnic areas and a yoga platform, will serve to enable a rich and active lifestyle for residents, all set against an exceptional backdrop of Downtown Dubai," he added.

