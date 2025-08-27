UAE - Mered, an international real estate developer based in UAE, has appointed Bond Interiors as the official fit-out contractor for its flagship ultra-luxury residential development - Iconic Residences Design by Pininfarina - in Dubai Internet City.

A major brand, Mered fosters partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to values-driven collaboration and creating immersive lifestyle experiences. It fuses automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy ultra-luxury communities.

Announcing the key appointment, Mered said the complete scope of work for Bond Interiors includes fit-out works of residential units and shared common areas within the landmark 290-metre tower - which is set to become the tallest in the district.

Founded in the UAE nearly four decades ago, Bond Interiors has evolved into a premier provider of bespoke luxury fit-out solutions, operating through a fully integrated ecosystem of manufacturing divisions.

Its capabilities encompass architectural metalwork, architectural glasswork, signage and lighting, solid surfacing, FF&E with luxury furniture manufacturing, and a flagship joinery creating worldclass millwork.

With its offices and manufacturing facilities powered by solar energy, Bond underscores its commitment to sustainability while upholding a legacy of craftsmanship.

Bond Interiors’ extensive portfolio includes some of the most prestigious projects in hospitality, luxury retail, corporate, and healthcare sectors, with landmark references such as The Lana Dorchester, Melia Residences, St. Regis Hotels, Cartier, Hermès, Armani, and Dior, said the statement.

Its reputation for precision and personalised service has made it the natural choice for a design-led developments like Iconic Residences, where Mered sought a partner capable of translating the vision of legendary Italian design house Pininfarina into reality, it added.

Mered CEO Michael Belton said: "Every appointment we make reflects our commitment to world-class delivery. Bond Interiors brings the capability and finesse required for a project of this calibre. Nearly 40% of buyers in the ultra-luxury segment are primarily influenced by architectural quality and design pedigree; an insight that reinforces our focus on working with the best."

"This step brings us closer to delivering an address where global design meets Dubai’s evolving urban luxury," he stated.

With construction of Iconic Residences Design by Pininfarina already underway and completion scheduled for Q3 2027, the collaboration between Mered and Bond Interiors represents a significant milestone in Mered’s strategy to deliver standout, design-led communities shaped by specialist partners at every stage.

Bond Interiors Managing Director Saad A. Moaswes said: "For us, quality is a legacy. In Mered, we’ve found a partner who shares that legacy - a union built on craftsmanship, integrity, and timeless vision. Iconic Residences, designed by Pininfarina, isn’t just another tower on Dubai’s skyline - it’s a bold expression of what luxury living is."

"It’s more than architecture, it’s a statement. We look forward to infusing the interiors with the same passion, detail, and precision that make this development truly Iconic," he added.

