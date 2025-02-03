Egypt’s real estate company Manaj Developments has announced a partnership with global hospitality group Swiss-Belhotel International to introduce Swiss-Belresidences, a collection of 200 branded apartments within its integrated Blanks project in New Cairo. The development comes at a total investment of EGP 7bn.

The Blanks project is one of Manaj Developments’ flagship ventures, encompassing 415 residential units. Among them, 200 units will be branded under Swiss-Belresidences, while the remaining 215 will be serviced apartments.

Abd El Monem Ghita, Chairperson of Manaj Developments, emphasized the project’s focus on providing high-quality residential spaces. “Through our partnership with Swiss-Belhotel International, we are committed to delivering serviced units that combine elegance and innovation to meet our clients’ needs,” he stated.

Gavin M. Faull, Chairperson of Swiss-Belhotel International, highlighted New Cairo as a strategic destination for the Swiss-Belresidences brand. “We are dedicated to providing high-quality residences that exceed residents’ expectations and offer an exceptional living experience,” he noted.

Scheduled to open in 2027, Blanks offers convenient access to key landmarks, including the American University in Cairo, North and South 90 Street, the New Administrative Capital, Gamal Abdel Nasser Axis, and the Suez Road.

The project aims to set new standards for luxury serviced residences in the region.

