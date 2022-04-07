UAE - Majid Al Futtaim Communities, a part of UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Holding, today (April 6) announced the launch of Camelia, the final neighbourhood within its Al Zahia development.

With 80 individual freehold land plots available, the release represents a superb opportunity for investors and owner-occupiers to create their ideal home in Sharjah’s premier gated community, said the statement from Majid Al Futtaim Communities.

Delivering to burgeoning demand from buyers to build their own homes in line with their exact specifications in the emirate, freehold land plots at Camelia range from 2,800 to 8,700 square feet with prices starting at AED750,000, it stated.

According to the developer, Camelia has something for everyone - young couples looking to build their first home together to larger families seeking a large villa that caters to a diverse set of lifestyle needs.

Land plots in the exclusive neighbourhood are zoned for different housing types, from townhouses to three, four and five-bedroom independent villas facilitating a diverse, inspiring, and aesthetically pleasing architectural landscape once the neighbourhood is completed.

Majid Al Futtaim Communities CEO Hawazen Esber said: "Camelia represents a rare opportunity to build a lasting legacy within a mature gated community renowned for delivering an exceptional quality of life to everyone who lives, works and plays there. Representing the last opportunity to own a piece of Al Zahia, Camelia also caters to the scarcity of well-located land plots offering developed infrastructure and access to quality amenities."

Offering ample opportunities for residents to lead an outdoor active lifestyle, Camelia features a lush landscaped park at its heart where residents can gather and connect with nature. The new neighbourhood also benefits from being a short walk away from Al Zahia’s many upscale amenities, including the luxurious Clubhouse with its two resort-style swimming pools, gymnasium and signature restaurant, he stated.

Al Zahia’s private park, Sharjah’s largest communal green space, is also within walking distance, as is Uptown Al Zahia, a 7,500-sq-m pedestrian area offering multiple retail and F&B experiences, and City Centre Al Zahia, the largest mall in the Northern Emirates, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).