Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) celebrated the inauguration of the infrastructure project in Samail Industrial City on Wednesday under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz).

Al Sunaidy emphasised the strategic significance of Samail Industrial City in advancing Oman’s industrial sector, and its success in attracting a diverse range of manufacturing industries. He highlighted the project’s completion of essential infrastructure works, including roads, lighting, fiber optic network, water network, and other vital services.

He further noted that Samail Industrial City serves as an extension of Al Rusayl Industrial City, which has already attracted significant investment projects. The strategic location of Samail Industrial City, in proximity to the Sultan Turki bin Said Road, ensures easy access to Muscat and various cities in A’Dakhiliyah and North A’Sharqiyah Governorates.

Speaking at the event, Eng. Yasser bin Ibrahim Al Ajmi, Director General of Samail Industrial City, emphasised the strategic role played by Madayn in advancing Oman’s industrial sector, aligning with Oman Vision 2040’s objectives, and strengthening private sector contribution in sustainable economic growth.

He noted that the project comes to complement Madayn’s efforts in creating employment opportunities, enhancing competitiveness, attracting local and foreign investments, integrating artificial intelligence technologies, and expanding the production base.

The total value of the infrastructure project in Samail Industrial City exceeded RO 35 million. The developed area of the project covers 753 hectares, with Phase 1 spanning 548 hectares and Phase 2 covering 205 hectares.

Al Ajmi also pointed out that Samail Industrial City has been designed according to the highest international standards, incorporating environmental and civil defense requirements, while also addressing the social and recreational needs of employees and local communities. The city offers a comprehensive environment for living and working, featuring diverse facilities and services. Samail Industrial City is divided into several sectors, including technology medical, food, petrochemicals, steel, aluminium and wood, marble, building materials, and SMEs sector, all complemented by support services.

Additionally, the industrial city includes a facility building with a total area of over 16,000 sqm, providing more than 12,000 sqm of leasable space. This building aims to meet market demands and offer essential facilities for the workforce, and hence enhance the available infrastructure and services.

From his part, Eng. Haitham bin Sulaiman Al Aufi, Head of Projects Implementation Section in Madayn, gave an overview of the project’s key infrastructure elements, which include 32.41 km of fiber optic networks for Phase 1 and 8.28 km for Phase 2; 17 km of wadi protection works; water tank in Phase 1 with a capacity of 2,500 cubic meters and a pumping station with a capacity of 48 l/s; water tank in Phase 2 with a capacity of 2,500 cubic meters and a pumping station with a capacity of 35 l/s; irrigation tank in Phase 1 with a capacity of 2,500 cubic meters and a pumping station with a capacity of 41 l/s; and irrigation tank in Phase 2 with a capacity of 800 cubic meters and a pumping station with a capacity of 16.5 l/s.

Additionally, other works involved in the project include two main gates and three emergency exits in Phase 1, in addition to 215 CCTV cameras, 1221 lighting poles, 604 fire hydrants, and 82.051 sqm area of public parking for trucks and taxis.

Moreover, Al Aufi pointed out that the infrastructure project features 45.780 km of road networks, 58.040 km of irrigation network, 62.740 km of water network, and 51.620 km of sewage network, five security rooms on an area of 104.74 sqm, and sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 3,500 cubic meters/day.

It is worthwhile to mention that the event also included an exhibition showcasing the products of the investing companies in Samail Industrial City. The exhibition presented a wide range of products from various sectors, reflecting the city’s robust commitment to the Sultanate of Oman’s industrial development and economic growth.

Strategically located in A’Dakhiliyah Governorate, Samail Industrial City is approximately 60 km southwest of Muscat. The city serves as a thriving hub for industrial activities and a strategic extension of Al Rusayl Industrial City. Its prime location along the Sultan Turki bin Said Road ensures seamless connectivity to Muscat and other key destinations across the Sultanate of Oman, enhancing its appeal as the nearest industrial city to the capital city.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).