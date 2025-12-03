Germany’s AERZEN, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of blowers, compressors and turbo machinery, has acquired Leipzig-based GPE Turbo to broaden its technology portfolio and reinforce its market position in the process-gas industry, the company said on Tuesday.

GPE Turbo specialises in single- and multi-stage turbo compressors, including customised designs and emerging green-technology applications such as hydrogen. The company has its own R&D centre and manufacturing facilities that allow rapid, application-specific adaptation.

AERZEN said the acquisition expands its process gas product portfolio to include turbo compressors with a pressure range of up to 300 bar and up to 300,000 m³/h volume flow for oil and gas, steel production, power plant technology and chemical and process engineering. In the low-pressure segment (up to 1.5 bar), volume-flow capabilities will rise significantly beyond the current AERZEN Generation 5plus (up to 9,400 m3/h) and Generation 5 (up to 16,200 m3/h) ranges, enabling applications up to 100,000 m3/h for sectors such as wastewater, mining and vapour compression.

Managing Director Klaus Peter Glöckner said AERZEN and GPE Turbo “share the same DNA, values, drive and vision,” adding that the integration will enhance innovation and customer solutions.

GPE Turbo’s Ralf Stephani said joining AERZEN’s global sales and service network will allow the company to expand the international reach of its customised turbo solutions.

The financial details of the acquisition weren't disclosed.

Zawya Projects had reported last month that AERZEN is focusing on flare gas recovery projects in the Middle East with wins in Egypt, Iraq and Oman.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

