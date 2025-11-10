AERZEN, a German industrial gas technology provider with more than 160 years of engineering experience, is deepening its presence in the Middle East as part of efforts to support regional industries in achieving Net Zero 2050 goals.

Speaking to Zawya Projects on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2025, Sascha Sissiou, Regional Process Gas Director for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa, said the company’s technologies - from large-scale compressors to hydrogen- and CO2-ready solutions - are designed to help industries reduce emissions, optimise energy use, and thus accelerate the regional energy transition.

AERZEN recently launched one of its largest process gas compressors, the VMY836H, which can handle up to 60 tonnes and is suitable for pressure swing adsorption (PSA) systems, CO2, hydrogen, and refrigeration in large-scale industrial operations.

While momentum around hydrogen continues to build, Sissiou noted that current market demand in the Middle East is concentrated in vapour recovery, gas recovery, and refrigeration systems.

A growing market in the region is flare gas recovery systems that convert waste gases into usable energy. Customers include refineries, petrochemicals and any other plant that flares or vents unused gas or waste gas.

“We help customers recover flare gas that would otherwise be burned off, using it instead for electricity generation or other processes,” Sissiou said. “We are not wasting that energy and saving the environment as well.”

He noted that beyond regulatory mandates, many regional indusrial companies are proactively seeking to reduce emissions and flaring. “It’s not always the government driving this; the companies themselves are setting internal sustainability targets,” he said.

Sissiou said AERZEN’s flare gas projects span Egypt to Iraq to Oman with recent wins in Nigeria.

The company also focuses heavily on safety and reliability, using advanced sealing systems and gas purging mechanisms to ensure that no process gas escapes during operation.

AERZEN operates a service facility in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and plans to strengthen cooperation with regional packagers to assemble complete systems locally. It manufactures the core compressor in-house, while collaborating with packagers on the full assembly - including motors, silencers, and control systems.

“What also distinguishes us is that our systems are engineered to the gas composition provided by the client,” Sissiou explained. “They are not mass-produced; each compressor is custom-designed, typically taking six to eight months to engineer.”

He said the company’s involvement in any project starts at the early FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) stage.

“This means all the engineering companies are consulting us, but ultimately, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms are our main partners,” he explained.

However, there are also exceptions where the company has worked directly with customers.

“We have worked directly with steel producers in Libya and Saudi Arabia for more than 40 years because they want that,” he said. “Our customers appreciate the reliability and robustness of our compressors and boosters.”

With more than 5,000 compressors installed across the region, AERZEN continues to focus on innovation-driven R&D and local capacity building to strengthen the region’s industrial resilience and energy efficiency.

“AERZEN is focused on expanding its process gas and turbo compressor capabilities into higher pressures, larger volume flows, and hydrogen- and CO₂-ready applications—all essential for green hydrogen production, carbon capture, clean fuels, and high-efficiency industrial processes to support the UAE, GCC, and wider Middle East in achieving Net Zero 2050,” Sissiou concluded.

(Reporting by Dennis Daniel & Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.