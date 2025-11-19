MAAM Group, a prominent Abu Dhabi-based property developer, together with Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE), part of the Metropolitan Group, have launched Leaf Tower, a 56-storey residential landmark on Al Reem Island.

The launch event, held within the iconic building, marks the tower’s full transformation into a 100% residential, move-in-ready development in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

This collaboration combines MAAM Group’s dedication to innovative, sustainable development with MCRE’s extensive market expertise and expansive network, fuelling a focused sales effort for the completed and partially occupied tower.

Leaf Tower stands out with its nature-inspired architecture and focus on contemporary, sustainable design. The tower features fully furnished one-, two-, and three-bedroom units showcasing clean, modern interiors and expansive windows with stunning city and sea views. Spacious layouts create a bright and welcoming environment, with each residence including built-in wardrobes, high-quality finishes, elegant bathrooms, and fully equipped kitchens designed for comfort, functionality, and timeless style. Prices start from AED2.07 million, offering exceptional value in this prime Al Reem Island address, the developers said.

Residents at Leaf Tower will benefit from a suite of world-class amenities catering to all ages, including a swimming pool, entertainment spaces, tennis court, fitness center, children’s play area, prayer rooms, landscaped gardens, and lounge areas. These features complement the tower’s serene, natural design, enhancing the overall lifestyle experience.

Abdulhadi Rajab Alalouch, Head of Master Agency Division at Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, commented: “Leaf Tower offers immediate occupancy, breathtaking views, superior amenities, and a prime location — all key factors driving buyer decisions today. We are confident that our strategic sales approach will effectively capture the remaining market interest for this fully residential, luxurious development.”

Since its establishment in 2005, MAAM Group has developed a strong track record with a diversified portfolio across Abu Dhabi’s capital. The company has invested in over 10 projects at various stages, including residential towers, retail spaces, offices, and serviced apartments. Noteworthy developments in MAAM Group’s portfolio include Zakher MAAM Residence, Pearl Maam Residence, Meera Maam Residence, and Al Jowhara Tower all strategically located in prime central Abu Dhabi areas. The group is recognized for strong sales performance and a commitment to delivering top-tier services across its developments.

Adel Al Hosani, Owner of Leaf Tower and Chairman of MAAM Group, added: “This launch is a significant milestone for MAAM Group. By dedicating the entire building to residential living and introducing between 32 to 56 floors, we are delivering a value-driven product aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term urban vision. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of this landmark in partnership with Metropolitan Capital Real Estate.” – TradeArabia News Service

