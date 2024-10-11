KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait is currently undertaking several large-scale housing projects aimed at addressing the growing demand for residential units, and it includes Al-Multaa City, South Saad Al-Abdullah City, and South Sabah Al-Ahmad City. Those major projects were set to provide housing for thousands of citizens and offer significant opportunities for foreign companies to contribute, particularly in the fields of infrastructure and construction.

Al-Mutlaa City is one of three major housing projects currently being executed by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), with a projected population of 400,000, the pace of infrastructure completion was accelerating in two other major projects: South Saad Al-Abdullah City and South Sabah Al-Ahmad City. In September, the PAHW signed a contract to install electrical substations in the South Sabah Al-Ahmad housing project, worth KD 44 million (approximately USD 145 million), this was the first contract for main substations in the city.

PAHW also signed an infrastructure contract for 6,568 housing units in South Sabah Al-Ahmad City project with an international company, totaling about KD 109 million (approximately USD 329.7 million). Two contracts were signed to implement infrastructure for the project, covering 7,623 housing units, and the second contract focused on 6,189 housing units, serving a total of 20,380 housing units across the three contracts.

At the same time, the PAHW continues to work on the main road network contract in the city, which includes construction, completion, and maintenance of the main roads and infrastructure networks, as well as the Rainwater tank. In September, the completion rate for this contract reached 26.54 percent surpassing the project’s schedule by 14.79 percent. As for the South Saad Al-Abdullah City project, which is the second largest after Al-Mutlaa, the completion rate by the end of September reached 7.428 percent, advancing by 5.148 percent ahead of schedule.

The project was divided into three packages for residential and investment suburbs, with tenders issued for global contractors, whether foreign or local companies specializing in roadworks and infrastructure services. Work on the project, which includes 23,551 residential units, began in November 2023, and the contract is expected to be completed by November 2027. PAHW tender committee approved the issuance of three tenders for the construction and completion of infrastructure works for the residential suburbs, irrigation tanks, and electrical substations in the project.

The tenders cover 1,080 days of work and include all residential suburbs in the city and four investment suburbs, they cover the construction of infrastructure for 23,551 housing units, irrigation tank buildings, and 649 electrical substations, along with rainwater and sewage networks, and the roads in the residential suburbs. As for building permits, the total number of permits issued to citizens in August for the three housing projects reached 32,122, including 27,489 for housing units in Al-Mutlaa City, 3,237 plots in South Abdullah Al-Mubarak, and 1,396 in South Khaitan.

