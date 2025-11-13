Jacobs, in joint venture with AECOM, has been appointed by New Murabba Development Company to provide design services for the landmark The Mukaab — the iconic centerpiece of Riyadh’s New Murabba development.

The project forms part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program to create a sustainable, connected and human-centered urban future.

Designed as one of the world’s largest built structures, the 247-acre (100-hectare) Mukaab will anchor a new mixed-used modern downtown development combining residential, hospitality, retail and cultural spaces. Drawing inspiration from Najdi architecture — the traditional style of central Saudi Arabia — and integrating cutting-edge digital and immersive technologies, the development aims to redefine modern urban living and global visitor experiences.

Jacobs and AECOM will provide design services for The Mukaab and its surrounding podium areas, including infrastructure, road tunnels, the Mukaab Core, wadi podiums and public realm.

Jacobs Chief Executive Officer Bob Pragada said: “Contributing to The Mukaab represents an extraordinary opportunity to redefine the urban experience at the heart of Riyadh. Working with New Murabba Development Company, we’re bringing together design and technology to shape transformational places that embody Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambition and reflect Jacobs’ focus on delivering sustainable solutions that advance economic growth and enrich communities.”

Jacobs Senior Vice President Middle East Zaher Abu Hijleh said: “The Mukaab represents a bold vision for the future of urban design — combining Saudi cultural identity with advanced technology and sustainable principles. Delivering this project requires close collaboration and the integration of international and Saudi talent to create an immersive environment that redefines how people live, work and connect in Riyadh’s growing metropolis.”

Jacobs is delivering transformative urban and infrastructure projects across the Middle East, including Diriyah’s Wadi Safar, King Salman International Airport and other major programs supporting Saudi Vision 2030.

