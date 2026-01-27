UAE - IRTH Group has announced the launch of its latest project, Haus of Tenet, in Business Bay, setting a new benchmark in commercial office spaces in Dubai.

A first of its kind art-led office destination, Haus of Tenet is where workspace design, culture, and curated art come together to create long-term cultural and commercial value, said the developer.

Through a specially-designed Collector’s Programme, a curated collection of artworks will be thoughtfully integrated throughout the project.

The tower comprises upto 225 shell-and-core office units across 87 clusters spread on 15 office floors with a gross floor area of 324,000 sq.ft.

Designed with flexible floorplates, the project introduces a refined cluster concept, catering to businesses that value flexibility, privacy and long-term growth. Ofﬁces are thoughtfully arranged into distinct clusters, each accessed through a shared private lobby.

This creates a calm, semi-private arrival experience while allowing multiple ofﬁces to operate seamlessly as one integrated workplace. Each ofﬁce remains independently owned, yet clusters can be combined to form larger environments that evolve with the needs of the occupants.

Designed exclusively as executive-grade offices destination, it is positioned as a Haus for the few who move the many. It is strategically located in Business Bay, with seamless connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road overlooking the Dubai Canal and Godolphin Stables, said the developer.

Haus of Tenet blends refined architecture, intelligent space planning, and strong design ethos to create offices that are as inspiring as they are functional, it added.

By embedding art as a permanent and evolving component of the development, this initiative provides investors the opportunity to become part of a broader value and legacy proposition.

This unique approach not only shapes the everyday workplace experience but transforms offices into living cultural environments that inspire creativity, elevate the asset’s long-term appeal, and support the regional art ecosystem, allowing investors to participate not only in a commercial development, but in a lasting cultural narrative.

On the new launch, Osman Celiker, CEO, IRTH Group, said: "At its core, Haus of Tenet embodies IRTH’s vision of creating enduring spaces where legacy, innovation, and design come together to shape the future of work. Haus of Tenet is conceived as unique and intentional workspace environments that match the premium lifestyle of today’s business leaders and decision-makers."

"A destination for those who move first, think differently, and shape the future where distinction, focus, and a rare sense of silence define the experience," he stated.

"We wanted to move beyond the conventional office and create Dubai’s first art-led workplace where design and curated art are not afterthoughts, but core to the experience that is all about focus, clarity, and quiet confidence," he added.

