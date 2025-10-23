SHARJAH – The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department has reported a substantial increase in foreign real estate investments during the first nine months of 2025, emphasising the confidence of regional and international investors in Sharjah’s robust investment climate and the resilience of its property market.

According to the Department’s latest report, the total value of transactions by foreign (non-Emirati) investors reached approximately AED 23.2 billion, reflecting an impressive 62.2% year-on-year growth compared to the same period in 2024.

Foreign investors engaged in trading 13,428 properties across the emirate, emphasising the rising demand for ownership among investors from various nationalities. During the first three quarters of 2025, Sharjah attracted real estate investors from 121 different countries, reinforcing the emirate’s increasing global appeal as a secure and stable investment destination.

UAE nationals top the list of investors, with a total investment of AED 21.1 billion across 28,561 properties. Investors from non-Arab and non-GCC countries are second, with assets valued at AED 13.1 billion across 6,116 properties.

Arab nationals ranked third, investing AED 7.5 billion in 5,855 properties, while GCC nationals (excluding Emiratis) invested AED 2.6 billion across 1,457 properties.

The data revealed a widespread increase in investments across all investor groups. Investments by UAE nationals rose by 54.3%, those from GCC countries (excluding Emiratis) by 55.2%, and Arab nationals by 45.8%.

Meanwhile, international investors saw the highest growth rate at 74.9%, compared to the same period last year, highlighting Sharjah’s success in attracting global investors seeking sustainable real estate opportunities.

The report highlighted the leading nationalities investing in Sharjah’s property sector. India topped the list with a trading volume of AED 6.1 billion, followed by Syria with AED 2 billion, and Pakistan in third place with AED 1.5 billion.

Jordan ranked fourth with AED 1.37 billion, Saudi Arabia fifth with AED 1.26 billion, and Egypt sixth with AED 1.12 billion in total investments.

These figures highlight the global diversity of investors and demonstrate ongoing confidence in Sharjah’s stable economy, transparent regulations, and supportive investment environment.

Commenting on the report, Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated, “The strong performance of the real estate sector during the first nine months of 2025 reflects the growing momentum in Sharjah’s property market. This momentum is driven by flexible regulations that allow non-Gulf citizens to own property in designated areas, in addition to the economic stability and attractive legislative environment that characterise the emirate.”

Al Shamsi added, “The increasing diversity of investor nationalities and the expansion of the investor base demonstrate Sharjah’s emergence as a regional hub for sustainable real estate investment. The emirate continues to play a vital role in advancing the UAE’s broader sustainable development agenda, reinforcing its position as a dynamic and inclusive investment destination.”