Royal Development Holding, a premier real estate development firm and a subsidiary of ESG Emirates Stallions Group, announced today (January 13) the signing of an agreement with leading hospitality group Rotana to develop new premium residential towers on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, under the Rotana Residences brand.

Unveiling the project, Royal Development Holding said the development represents a total project value of AED900 million ($245 million) and forms part of its broader residential portfolio expansion in Abu Dhabi, thus bringing together development expertise and established brand strength to deliver a premium residential offering aligned with Abu Dhabi’s evolving urban landscape.

The development comprises premium residential towers offering a curated mix of apartments and penthouses designed to support long-term value creation.

Strategically located on Al Reem Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s most established residential destinations, the project is designed to overlook landscaped park areas and internal community views.

It benefits from proximity to key business districts, retail and lifestyle destinations, as well as leading academic institutions on the island, including Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, GEMS World Academy, Nord Anglia International School and Repton School Abu Dhabi, said the developer.

The ESG Emirates Stallions Group unit said the agreement formalises its collaboration with Rotana.

Strong connectivity to Abu Dhabi’s mainland via major arterial bridges further supports convenience and long-term residential appeal.

The signing builds on Royal Development Holding’s strong momentum recorded during 2025, during which the Holding’s recent residential launches across Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi achieved rapid market absorption, reflecting growing buyer confidence and reinforcing trust in the Holding’s residential offering.

This momentum supports Royal Development Holding’s continued focus on delivering premium residential developments across key markets in the United Arab Emirates in response to market demand.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

