Cairo – Net profits of ElSaeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company totalled EGP 81.80 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, up from EGP 73.71 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenues of the EGX-listed company soared to EGP 1.04 billion during H1-22, compared to EGP 718.16 million in H1-21, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

As regards the standalone financials, the company achieved EGP 80.08 million in net profits during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, a rise from EGP 73.74 million in the same period in 2021.

In the April-June period in 2022, the company’s net profits rose to EGP 45.92 million, compared to EGP 39.54 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Revenues for the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 came in at EGP 560.38 million, up from EGP 400.32 million in Q2-21.

During Q1-22, ElSaeed Contracting generated EGP 35.87 million in consolidated net profits, compared to EGP 34.17 million in Q1-21, including minority shareholders’ rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).