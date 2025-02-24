Egypt - The Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities has officially launched the Your Home in Egypt initiative, which provides Egyptian expatriates with the opportunity to purchase residential units in 12 prestigious projects across the country. This initiative, launched in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Immigration and Expatriates’ Affairs, offers a range of exclusive benefits designed to make homeownership in Egypt more accessible to Egyptians living abroad.

The first phase of the Your Home in Egypt initiative includes a selection of 5,055 housing units and villas, available for both immediate delivery and progressive handover, with all units expected to be completed by the end of 2025. These homes cater to various income segments, ensuring that a broad spectrum of expatriates can benefit from the initiative.

As part of this phase, Egyptian expatriates can take advantage of special offers, including discounts ranging from 3% to 10% off the official market prices of residential units. Flexible payment options are also available, with payment plans spanning up to 10 years, making homeownership more attainable.

Additionally, the newly launched official website provides a fully integrated digital experience, offering features like virtual tours. These tours enable potential buyers to remotely explore the units, review specifications, view floor plans, and get detailed information on finishes and locations before making a purchasing decision. The platform also offers secure and flexible payment methods, including bank transfers, ATM transfers, and payments via bank cards.

The first phase encompasses prominent projects such as Arabesque in Cairo, Capital Residence D2 and Capital Residence Promenade D2 in the R3 district of the New Administrative Capital, and New Garden City in the R5 district of the New Capital. Other featured developments include Madinaty in New Cairo, Valley Towers East in New Obour, Saba in 6th of October City, Valley Towers in Hadayek October, Bliss Gates in Sheikh Zayed, Beach Front Towers in New Alamein, The Latin District in New Alamein, and Zahia in New Mansoura.

Minister of Housing Sherif El-Sherbiny highlighted that the initiative reflects Egypt’s ongoing commitment to supporting its citizens abroad. He emphasized that this effort aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 goals, which aim to advance urban development and foster real estate investments.

“Through this initiative, we strive to offer housing solutions that cater to every expatriate segment, ensuring a seamless and secure online experience with exclusive benefits,” said Minister El-Sherbiny. “This initiative embodies our leadership’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of Egyptians abroad, while strengthening their connection to Egypt.”

The Minister also confirmed that the first phase of the initiative marks the beginning of a broader, long-term strategy to address the diverse housing needs of Egyptian expatriates, with additional offerings planned in the future.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

