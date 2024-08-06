Egyptians for Housing and Development Company’s (EHDR) net profits after tax climbed by 7.21% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2024 to EGP 27.657 million from EGP 25.797 million, a disclosure revealed on August 6th.

Operating revenues surged to EGP 96.006 million in the six months to June from EGP 63.913 million over the same period last year.

Egyptians for Housing operates in the real estate development and investment sector, with the focus on the businesses of buying, purchasing, dividing, and selling lands, and establishing buildings and facilities.

The company’s business also includes setting up urban expansion projects, residential and commercial complexes, and new township projects.

