The Egyptian Real Estate Platform has entered into a strategic commercial agreement with New Avenue for real estate consultancy. Under this agreement, 300 real estate agents will be listed on the platform, showcasing their units. The collaboration aims to leverage global technologies used by approximately 2 million agents worldwide.

The signing took place between Ahmed Elbatrawy, founder and CEO of the Egyptian Real Estate Platform, and Ahmed El-Dessouki, Managing Director of New Avenue.

This landmark agreement represents a significant milestone in Egypt’s real estate market. By introducing innovative solutions, it promises to revolutionize how real estate is bought, sold, and managed in Egypt. One key aspect is the establishment of a unified real estate number, streamlining processes.

The partnership focuses on advanced technology solutions that enhance transparency and improve real estate transactions. By harnessing their collective experience and technological prowess, both companies will develop and implement tools and services to benefit agents, consultants, brokers, and developers. These tools will empower informed decision-making, capitalize on market trends, and facilitate dynamic connections between buyers and sellers.

Ahmed Albatrawy emphasizes that New Avenue was carefully chosen due to its technological advantage and alignment with the vision of the Egyptian Real Estate Platform. Additionally, the platform’s collaboration with Al Alalmiya Al Hura Information Technology Company, founded by Osama Abu Muslam, positions it as an unbeatable high-tech solution for Egypt’s real estate market, with investments exceeding EGP 1 billion.

The platform will incorporate MLS (Multiple Listing Service) technologies, powered by AI, to unite real estate stakeholders—developers, marketers, and governments—within a single platform. CoreLogic, a leading technology provider based in California, developed this platform, which handles approximately $1 trillion in business annually.

Ahmed El-Desouki, Managing Director of New Avenue, expresses confidence in their presence on the Egyptian Real Estate Platform. The collaboration, which begins with 300 real estate agents and the display of 1,000 units, is poised to have positive effects on the entire market.

